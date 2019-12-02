Santa and a snowman

31 photos from Pontefract Prince of Wales Hospice Santa Dash

Our photographer captured all the action, as an army of Santa's ran around the town to raise money for the Prince of wales Hospice...

The Santa Dash also attracted snowmen, Christmas trees and elves.

1. Snowmen

This little one shows us how to warm-up before exercising.

2. Stretching

A family that runs together, has fun together.

3. Say cheese!

This festive runner looks like she's having a tree-mendous time.

4. Green

Page 1 of 8