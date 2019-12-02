31 photos from Pontefract Prince of Wales Hospice Santa Dash
Our photographer captured all the action, as an army of Santa's ran around the town to raise money for the Prince of wales Hospice...
Dog lovers of the district! Click here to find out how to treat your furry friend this Christmas...
1. Snowmen
The Santa Dash also attracted snowmen, Christmas trees and elves.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
2. Stretching
This little one shows us how to warm-up before exercising.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
3. Say cheese!
A family that runs together, has fun together.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
4. Green
This festive runner looks like she's having a tree-mendous time.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
View more