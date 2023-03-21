31 photos showing more than 1,600 runners taking part in Wakefield Hospice 10K

More than 1,600 willing runners took to the streets of Wakefield on Sunday for the 26th annual Wakefield Hospice 10K took place.

From first time runners through to seasoned veterans, the Wakefield 10K, sponsored by The Card Factory Foundation, welcomed people from a variety of running backgrounds, with each running for their own unique reason – be it in memory of a loved one, for a personal challenge or simply to be a part of Wakefield’s largest 10K event.

As well as the 10K, the event also welcomed the ‘runners of tomorrow’ to take part in the 1K Mini- Run, with over 100 children and family members completing the course ranging from toddlers to grandparents.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the Wakefield 10K on Sunday, your support, generosity and participation helps to raise funds to support the vital services provided here at Wakefield Hospice.

“A special thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers for their support throughout the day, without whom events like this simply could not happen.

“The sun was shining, the atmosphere was great and we have received some brilliant feedback from all involved in this year’s run – just 51 weeks to go until we do it all again in 2024!”

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation added: “The Wakefield 10K is the staple event in our fundraising calendar, attracting runners from near and far, raising tens of thousands of pounds and likewise helping to raise the profile of Wakefield Hospice across the district.

“These events are a huge team effort and I would like to extend my warmest gratitude to everyone who played their part – our hospice team, our volunteers, event suppliers, officials and all who lined the streets to cheer our runners on.

“I would also like to highlight our gratitude to our event sponsors – The Card Factory Foundation, who have been incredible supporters and advocates over the years through their unwavering backing and invaluable support, both for the Wakefield 10K and indeed Wakefield Hospice.”

Mark Bostock, of Wakefield District Harriers Athletics Club, was the first male-entrant over the line at this year’s 10K in a time of 31:32, with Lucy Robinson (unaffiliated) the first female in a time of 34:51.

For full race results visit the Wakefield Hospice social media channels.

All of the money raised from the Wakefield 10K helps the hospice to provide specialist care to local patients and their families from across the Wakefield District.

For further information on the charity, the care provided or ways to get involved, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org.

1 . Wakefield 10K Ready to run. Photo: Steve Biltcliffe Photo Sales

2 . View from above Runners captured from above. (Scott Merrylees) Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Runners View from above (Scott Merrylees) Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Wakefield 10K Wakefield Hospice 10K 2023. (Photos Steve Biltcliffe) Photo: Steve Biltcliffe Photo Sales