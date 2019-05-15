39 photos that will take you back to nights out in Wakefield club Flares in 2011

It was the same year you would have been dancing (and possibly singing along) to 'Sexy and You Know It' by LMFAO and Lady GAGA's 'Edge of Glory'.

1. On the town Emma & Ann enjoying a night out in 2011. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. NIGHT OUT Sam, Liz, Kelly, Caroline, Katy & Mikey-T. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. GIRLS NIGHT Nikki, Vicky, Nicola & Rebecca. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. IN THE ARMY Sally, Ellen, Louise, Liz & Katydress up for their night out. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more