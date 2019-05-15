Nights out in Flares from 2011

39 photos that will take you back to nights out in Wakefield club Flares in 2011

With our photo flashback to your nights out partying in Flares in 2005, here's some more that were taken in 2011.

It was the same year you would have been dancing (and possibly singing along) to 'Sexy and You Know It' by LMFAO and Lady GAGA's 'Edge of Glory'.

Emma & Ann enjoying a night out in 2011.

1. On the town

Emma & Ann enjoying a night out in 2011.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Sam, Liz, Kelly, Caroline, Katy & Mikey-T.

2. NIGHT OUT

Sam, Liz, Kelly, Caroline, Katy & Mikey-T.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Nikki, Vicky, Nicola & Rebecca.

3. GIRLS NIGHT

Nikki, Vicky, Nicola & Rebecca.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Sally, Ellen, Louise, Liz & Katydress up for their night out.

4. IN THE ARMY

Sally, Ellen, Louise, Liz & Katydress up for their night out.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10