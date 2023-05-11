42 photos showing all the fun of Gawthorpe Maypole Procession through the years

With Gawthorpe looking forward to its 149th maypole procession this weekend, we’ve taken a look back at all of the fun over the years.

These fantastic photos were taken throughout the noughties and show all the fun of the procession.

The annual event, which was established in 1874, would have clashed with the Coronation of King Charles III on May 6 so will now be held a week later – on Saturday, May 13 – from 2pm at Highfield School, Gawthorpe Lane.

The procession will be between three quarters of a mile and a mile long, walking from Gawthorpe village down to Ossett town centre and looping back up.

It will be led by a traditional brass band, the Old Silkstone Band and headed by the May Queen elect, Melissa Ferdinand and her four maids of honour.

There will also be maypole dancers from Gawthorpe Academy, who will carrying out the traditional maypole dance on the green after the procession, plus singing; floats from community organisations, schools, and businesses, as well as people in fancy dress during the parade.

Take a look through these past photos and see if you can recognise anyone!

1 . Queen The 2002 Gawthorpe Maypole Queen Samantha Wood. Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . 2004 Maypole dancers from Gawthorpe School, taken in 2004: Back row, Joanne Rouke, Chelsea Rouke, Jemma Taylor, Megan Crabtree, Jessica Harris, Tanya Howden (Leader), Zoe Ellis, Toni-Lee Rainford, Emily Layton, Chloe Dewhirst, Chloe Ottewell. Front row, Christopher Skelvington, Brogan Gale, Laura Walker, Courtnie Calcutt, Charlotte Bedford, Amy Howes, Carrieanne Spiers, Charlotte Oldroyd, Christian Walshaw. Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Parade Gawthorpe Maypole Plaiters taking part in 2004. Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . 2005 Gawthorpe Maypole dancers from Gawthorpe J & I School. Photo: s Photo Sales