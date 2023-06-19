43 photos showing how Wakefield turned pink for Race For Life and Pretty Muddy 2023

People across Wakefield united against cancer on Sunday by taking part in a bumper day of Cancer Research UK Race for Life events at Thornes Park.

Special guest, Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood, sounded the horn to set off participants in the Race for Life 10k, 3k and 5k events in the morning, before handing out medals at the finish line.

And in the afternoon, others took on the extra challenge of the Pretty Muddy kids and Pretty Muddy obstacle course, where the mud and water provided an extra benefit of a welcomed cool-down in the hot weather.

Together, the 2,200 people who took part have so far raised over £184,000, helping Race for Life enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and participants received an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

Every year around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in Yorkshire and The Humber and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Now organisers of the 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy events are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. And they’re appealing for people to make every step count by paying in sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Nicki Embleton, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Wakefield, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Race for Life Wakefield, on what was a very hot day. It was a fantastic atmosphere, with lots of teams of family and friends enjoying the course round beautiful Thornes Park. It was lovely to see so many supporters cheering on their loved ones taking part.

“Life-saving research is being funded right now thanks to our supporters who fundraise. The atmosphere at Race for Life Wakefield was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter as people celebrated the lives of those dear to them who have survived cancer and remembered loved ones lost to the disease.

“Now we’re asking everyone who took part to return the money they’re raised as soon as possible. Funds raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping save more lives.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Chief executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, Andy Curran, said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen as the headline sponsor of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life. This sponsorship will help encourage participation and raise funds for life-saving research to help beat cancer.”

There is still chance to take part in Race for Life events, including Huddersfield on 25 June and Barnsley on 2 July.

