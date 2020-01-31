500 new jobs to be created on 16 acre development site at business park

A logistics investor and developer has acquired a 16 acre development site at Silkwood Business Park.

The national logistics company, PLP, will now put in a prospective planning application for a two-unit logistics/warehousing scheme to Wakefield council.

New site: The highlighted area has been acquired by PLP.

PLP will speculatively develop the properties, starting in summer 2020 with completion scheduled for spring 2021.

Silkwood Business Park, adjacent to Junction 40 of the M1 motorway in Wakefield is a well-established commercial location.

Matthew Fitton, development director of PLP, said: ‘The acquisition of Silkwood Park further strengthens PLP’s strategic position in the Yorkshire region following recent acquisitions in Leeds and Sheffield.

“The proximity of the site to Junction 40 of the M1 is likely to appeal to both national and regional businesses alike.

“We are excited to bring forward our speculative development proposals, creating up to 500 new jobs when the units are occupied and fully operational.

“In line with PLP’s long term sustainability policies, we are installing roof mounted solar panels, multiple electric charging points for vehicles and the infrastructure for occupiers to augment these post construction.”

Richard Saul, head of UK asset management, Ivanhoé Cambridge, said: “Our continued investment via UKLV into best in class sites, where we are confident to develop out speculatively, means we are seeing significant out-performance compared to core logistics assets.

“We look forward to welcoming occupiers in due course to this development.”