£50m masterplan for Knottingley and Ferrybridge to go on show

Kellingley Social Club will open this Thursday to view Wakefield Council's plans for the club and pavilion refurbishment.

Doors will open at 3pm for people to look at displays and information regarding the current themes and options for the social club and pavilion refurbishment.

Residents will also be able to find out more about the Knottingley and Ferrybridge Masterplan consultation which will start later this year.

£50m Knottingley masterplan to revitalise town approved

The Masterplan is part of the Knottingley and Ferrybridge Vision and Action Plan, which will see an investment of more than £50million over 10 years, which will get hundreds of people into work, provide thousands of new homes and revitalise the town centre.

Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council's Cabinet Member for Economic Growth and Regeneration, said: "We're really excited to showcase the plans for Kellingley Social Club, which includes a refurbishment to provide a multi-use community space.

"We think it's also important to remind residents of the consultation for the Masterplan as this will form the blueprint for future development."

Representatives from the 'Step-Up' programme will also be in attendance – a project which helps long-term unemployed and inactive residents by providing support with training, job search and sustained employment and also supports those in work to progress towards higher wages or skills and will equip local businesses with the workforces they need to succeed.

The information event will be followed by a night of Halloween family fun run by the club beginning at 5pm, featuring a firework display, street food, rides and beer tent.

Visit the Kellingley Social Club Facebook page for more information.The event will also feature the book launch of 'A People's History of Knottingley People' by Brian Lewis and Alison Dempster, published by Pontefract Press.

The book was produced with the support of the local community and celebrates the famous, the extraordinary, and the eccentric alongside celebrating the town's local residents and community activists.

The book is free and Brian will be signing copies on the day.