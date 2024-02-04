The special service of remembrance marked 50 years since 12 people, including two children, lost their lives after a bomb exploded on a coach transporting off-duty army personnel and their families to Catterick Garrison between junction 26 and 27.

The service, which was attended by families, friends and comrades of the victims, was conducted by Terry Brewis of the Royal British Legion, Spenborough branch, while there was an extended parade and a wreath-laying ceremony in Hartshead Moor Services’ (Westbound) memorial garden.

Steve Phillips, 56, whose uncle, Leslie David Walsh, 17, died in the attack, said:

“I was only six when my uncle was killed but I remember the effect it had on my family. It was a really dark time for a number of years. For him to lose his life at 17 was just so sad for me and the rest of my family. It was a struggle and it has just had a massive and devastating effect. It is something we will never forget.

“But it’s great every year to turn up to this event and, when it’s a big yearly one like the 40th or the 50th today, the numbers are unbelievable. And it’s great to see everyone every year and chat about things. I have got to know other families. It’s a really nice event.

“We all pull through and we all pull together. These events are fantastic to help with that.”

Mr Phillips also revealed how is uncle was influential in him joining the armed forces. He added:

“When you’re a six year old boy and playing army all the time, it was fantastic to see my uncle actually join the army.

“I then joined the Royal Signals which my uncle was in and I was at the same barracks that he was at. He influenced my life, joining the army. I then joined Greater Manchester Police and did 27 years in the police.

“This service means a lot to me.”

The families will continue to meet to remember the victims of the 1974 coach bombing for a memorial service at Hartshead Moor on February 4, every year.

Take a look at these photos from today’s special service of remembrance to mark 50 years since the M62 coach bombing.

1 . 50th anniversary memorial service A memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the M62 coach bombing took place at Hartshead Moor Service Station on Sunday. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

2 . 50th anniversary memorial service Mo Norton (right), the sister of Terence Griffin who died in the bombing, pictured at the service. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales

3 . 50th anniversary memorial service Families of the 12 victims laid wreaths at the memorial garden at the Westbound section of Hartshead Moor Services. Photo: Simon Hulme Photo Sales