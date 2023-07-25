News you can trust since 1852
A day at Pontefract Races for the Go Racing Yorkshire Summer Festival 2023.A day at Pontefract Races for the Go Racing Yorkshire Summer Festival 2023.
A day at Pontefract Races for the Go Racing Yorkshire Summer Festival 2023.

51 photos as Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival gets underway at Pontefract Races

THE 15th Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival got underway in Pontefract on Friday with thousands of people enjoying a day of racing and music.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:24 BST

The festival, sponsored by Sky Bet, got off to a dream start at Pontefract Races with a beer festival and music night, featuring the Dreams of Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

Charlotte Russell, Go Racing General Manager, said: “Evening racing at Pontefract was a great way to start the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival.

"Racegoers were treated to some competitive racing with really tight finishes, followed by a wonderful performance by Dreams of Fleetwood Mac."

The Summer Festival continues across Yorkshire’s racecourses this week, finishing at York on Saturday, July 29.

To find out more about Go Racing in Yorkshire visit their website here.

*All photos Hannah Ali.

The sun was shining for the Go Racing summer festival at Pontefract Races.

1. Go Racing

The sun was shining for the Go Racing summer festival at Pontefract Races. Photo: Hannah Ali

Pontefract Races

2. Go Racing

Pontefract Races Photo: Hannah Ali

Go Racing at Pontefract.

3. Go Racing

Go Racing at Pontefract. Photo: Hannah Ali

Pontefract Races.

4. Go Racing

Pontefract Races. Photo: Hannah Ali

