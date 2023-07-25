51 photos as Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival gets underway at Pontefract Races

THE 15th Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival got underway in Pontefract on Friday with thousands of people enjoying a day of racing and music.

The festival, sponsored by Sky Bet, got off to a dream start at Pontefract Races with a beer festival and music night, featuring the Dreams of Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

Charlotte Russell, Go Racing General Manager, said: “Evening racing at Pontefract was a great way to start the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival.

"Racegoers were treated to some competitive racing with really tight finishes, followed by a wonderful performance by Dreams of Fleetwood Mac."

The Summer Festival continues across Yorkshire’s racecourses this week, finishing at York on Saturday, July 29.

To find out more about Go Racing in Yorkshire visit their website here.

*All photos Hannah Ali.

