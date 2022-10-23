7 activities under £7 to do with the kids this half term
Like many others over the school holidays, are you wondering how to entertain the kids on a budget this October half term?
To help, the money saving experts at Vouchers.co.uk have rounded up seven family-friendly activities to do with the kids this half term - and what’s better, is they’re all under £7.
Enjoy meals under £1 at one of these restaurant chains
Asda cafe - Kids eat for just £1. Better yet, there’s no minimum spend to get your hands on the offer.
Most Popular
Toby Carvery - When ordering an adult meal, kids eat for £1 over the half term instead of the usual price of a kid’s carvery, £4.99.
Morrisons cafe - A child under 16 can eat for free when purchasing an adult meal worth £4.99.
Bella Italia - Kids eat three courses for £1 with the purchase of any adult meal from 4-6pm every Monday-Thursday over half term.
Kids cinema tickets under £2.50
Selected cinemas offer morning cinema viewings every day over school holidays for both adults and kids to see family-friendly movies for as little as £2.49.
2-for-1 entry at select attractions across the UK
National Rail operate a 2for1 roundup all year round, in which select attractions can be enjoyed for half the price. If you buy a train ticket, you can choose from family friendly attractions like LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, The Cartoon Museum and the Harry Potter London Bus Tour.
Local free community events
Take a look at the events page at your community centre. Many host free events including arts and crafts, baking or sport events over half-term. Libraries could also be an option - memberships are free and they may host family-friendly reading afternoons that not only keep little ones entertained, but encourage learning too.
Explore your local museum for free
Not all museums require a paid ticket, and those that do often host half-term offers where children go free. Many museums also throw school holiday events to keep kids entertained for longer, too.
Join the national trust for under £7
Kids under five get to enjoy the national trust for free but they also offer a £10 junior membership for children with an interest in wildlife, history and culture. Alternatively, a family ticket can be purchased for £83.40 a year or £6.95 a month.
Go on a treasure hunt
Geocaching, a craze made widely popular by TikTok, involves using GPS to look for a ‘cache’ (a small waterproof treasure box) hidden outdoors, often in rural areas. Download a free geocaching app or use geocaching.com to work as a family and seek out the hidden caches in your local area using coordinates!