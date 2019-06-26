7 items banned from hand luggage when travelling abroad
Holidaymakers planning to save time at the airport by forgoing their suitcases have been warned they could easily fall foul of flight restrictions.
Travel experts at MyBaggage.com warn that although taking on only hand luggage may reduce flight prices, not fully reading the restrictions issued by airlines could cause a lot of upset upon arrival at security. Here's the list from MyBaggage.com to help keep your flying experience as stress-free as possible:
1. Hair Dye
If changing your hair colour was at the top of your holiday list, think again. The chemical Peroxide found within the dye is banned from airplanes.