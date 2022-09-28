The festival ran from last Friday evening to Sunday night and featured live performances from local artists.

A wide variety of discounted beer, spirits and soft drinks were available throughout with local businesses also setting up stalls to provide food for hungry festival-goers.

Sheffield's Hawkins Distillery sponsored the event, providing lots of gin for avid festival goers as well as there being a trained mixologist to provide a wide range of cocktails.

The festival also appealed to kids with a bouncy castle and fairground stalls taking place on the Saturday.

A spokesperson from East Ardsley Cricket Club said: “Our beer festival is one of our main fundraisers for the year which allows the club to continue to develop.

“It was really good to see people from the community attending and visiting our club."

The festival is ran by the Cricket Club but is staffed by volunteers.

The cricket club thanked helpers for their hard work stating: “We had a great weekend and it would not have been a success without the support of all our sponsors and the army of club volunteers who staffed various roles.”

The club plans to bring back the festival next year following its continued success.

1. Live performances The beer festival also featured an array of live performances.

2. Serving up a treat Local businesses set up stalls selling a wide range of goodies at the East Ardsley event.

3. Something for everyone! The festival encouraged locals of all ages to get involved.

4. Three days of fun The cricket club's beer festival was a big hit