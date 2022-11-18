Wit the festive season fast approaching businesses across the Wakefield district have plenty of temporary and permanent vacancies and over 900 positions are on offer with firms through The Jobcentre Plus - with the top two sectors being in care and warehouse work.

Jobcentre Plus is supporting specialist care provider, Exemplar Health Care, to recruit 100 jobs at the £4 refurbished care home in Castleford.

Vicky Cox, employer and partnership manager for Wakefield, said: “Jobcentre Plus work coaches are busy focussing on helping employers fill their seasonal and permanent vacancies with a variety of employers across our region, we continue to be the first choice for many employers to support them with their recruitment needs.

“In particular we are supporting Specialist care provider, Exemplar Health Care, which has begun on-site construction for its new £4m refurbished care home in Castleford, which is set

to create over 100 new jobs.

"We are working closely with care companies and many warehouse and logistics employers in the region to support them with their recruitment.”

The Jobcentre Plus also continues to hold job fairs to help people into employment.

Vicky added: “Our employer advisor team are continually seeking to establish links with employers in our region so we can provide new opportunities for our customers.

"We offer a variety of recruitment support and will tailor the support to each employer and their needs one of them being sector based work academy programmes (SWAP).

"These offer our customers the opportunity to gain skills needed for the role advertised and the employers the opportunity to recruit employees that have the skills they require, currently we have 3 SWAPS running in Wakefield.

"We continually hold job fairs with 10 to 30 employers attending and we have held two events with a further two organised.

"So far, for our older workers, inviting employers who are proactive in recognising the benefits of employing this customer group, both these events were well attended and were a success for both employers and customers.”