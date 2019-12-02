A 'bushtucker trial in a tin' - 3-course Christmas Tinner for Gamers is back by popular demand

Yes, that's right! The 3-course Christmas Tinner which went viral back in 2013, is now back with new vegan and veggie options after being inundated with demands.

With gamers admitting they’d give up Christmas dinner to avoid having to stop playing, GAME invented an entire festive feast in a tin so they don't have to leave their chair.

The Christmas Tinner has been available to buy every year from GAME and the gaming retailer reveal they've been inundated with customer service requests demanding a vegan and vegetarian option - so this morning they just dropped the new versions!

The ingredients: 12 layers

The' Christmas Tinner' comprises of nine layers of food - ranging from a starter to a pudding. The top layer is made of scrambled egg and bacon and this sits above a layer of fruity mincemeat. The middle layers combine turkey and potatoes, roast carrots and other trimmings before being finished off by a layer of Christmas pudding.

And the new vegan and veggie options offer new festive ingredients that the original didn't offer.

The vegan Christmas Tinner option has 12 layers and kicks off with scrambled tofu and tempeh bacon before enjoying a mushroom wellington. Dessert includes a vegan chocolate cake and custard.

So there are now no excuses to exit the game.

The Vegetarian Christmas Tinner also has 12 layers and switches out scrambled eggs and bacon for gingerbread pancakes and the traditional turkey for a nut roast. The lucky vegetarians even get veggie pigs in blankets and yule log and Toblerone for dessert! Talk about leveling up!

Holly Willoughby described it as being like "A bush tucker trial in a tin"

While Nick Grimshaw said: "It sounds gross but I'd so like to try one"

The creation of the Christmas Tinner came after finding that 43 per cent of gamers in the UK intend to spend the majority of the holidays on their consoles and hate having to take time away from the screen just to eat.

Gamers will do anything to stay live in-play - not even sex can lure gamers away according to the research with almost half admitting they have turned down their partners in order to continue playing.

More worrying, however, is the admission from one in seven gamers that they regularly relieve themselves in empty drinks bottles to avoid time-consuming bathroom visits.

Emma Butler, Digital Marketing Specialist at GAME, said: "The original Christmas Tinner has been so popular with gamers over the last several years that this year we've been inundated with requests for a vegan or vegetarian alternative.

"There are now 3.5 million vegans in the UK and we have had to respond to the shift in consumer behaviour habits and demand and make sure our products are appealing to all."