The Hepworth Wakefield has celebrated all things ceramic with the return of a popular crafts fair for the first time since 2019.

Visitors were able to buy work directly from 65 emerging and established ceramicists and potters working in both contemporary and traditional ceramics at the fair, which was held at the city’s recently renovated attraction Tileyard North.

And on sale was everything from homeware and jewellery to unique sculptural pieces.

This year’s stallholders featured new and returning ceramicists to the fair with styles suited to all tastes including Harrogate-based ceramicist Eren Armitage whose ceramics are inspired equally by her Japanese heritage and the English countryside, and Yorkshire-based Little Lovers, who make contemporary porcelain jewellery.

A spokesperson for The Hepworth said: “That's The Hepworth Wakefield Ceramics Fair done and dusted for another year.

"A huge thank you to our stellar line-up of ceramicists and potters. The variety and standard of the ceramics this year was impressive - we wanted to buy everything!

"Thank you to Tileyard North and our amazing team at The Hepworth Wakefield for organising a wonderful weekend of all things pottery and ceramic.

"Finally, thank you to all our lovely visitors! We hope you found something you love, whether that is a new mug for your morning coffee, a new set of earrings or something sculptural for your home.”

Visitors were able to buy work from 65 emerging and established ceramicists and potters at the city's recently renovated attraction Tileyard North. (Photos: Scott Merrylees)

65 emerging and established ceramists and potters were on show at the fair.

On sale was everything from homeware and jewellery to unique sculptural pieces.

On sale was ceramics from Eren Armitage, from Horrage, who is inspired equally by her Japanese heritage and the English countryside.

