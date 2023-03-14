Pontefract Town Hall will be throwing open its doors for the Civic Society’s Community Showcase, this Saturday (March 18).

Once a year, Pontefract’s voluntary groups, charities and not-for-profit organisations come together to showcase what they offer, what they do to improve the town and their ideas for improvements, as well as offering opportunities where you can help create a better town either through supporting them or getting involved with the civic society itself.

Confirmed groups attending are: Castleford and Pontefract District Lions Club; Friends of Pontefract Park; Friends Of Friarwood Valley Gardens, Pontefract; Pontefract in Bloom; Liquorice Singers; Pontefract Choral Society; Pontefract Civic Society; St Giles with St Mary’s Pantomime/Theatre Society; Families And Babies; The Prince of Wales Hospice; St Giles Food Share; West Yorkshire Astronomical Society; Yorkshire Roses WI; St John Ambulance; Pontefract Community Kitchen; Carleton Theatre Group; Be True to your Recovery; Pease Park Activities; De Lacy Flower Club; Pontefract and Castleford District Scouts, and the St Marys Community Centre.

Organisers say there are still spaces available for more organisations to attend.

The event, which will start at 10am and run until 3pm, will be the group’s fifth showcase, two of the previous four have been held virtually.

Admission is free.