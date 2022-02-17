A former mayor of Wakefield and his wife have celebrated 65 years of marriage

Mr Hazell, aged 89, had a long career in local politics. He was a city councillor for 35 years and the city’s mayor in the millennium year.

He first met Kathleen when he was 18 and she was a 15-year-old schoolgirl at the St Austin’s youth club.

He said: “I saw her straight away. It was the luckiest day of my life when we met, she was wonderful.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norman and Kathleen Hazell celebrate 65 years of marriage.

“I was a cricketer and footballer and she taught me to play tennis and netball. We had our first date at the Embassy ballrooms.”

Mr Hazell, was born in Eastmoor, one of six children and Mrs Hazell, 86, nee McCarthy, lived in Lupset and had three sisters and a brother.

When she left school Mrs Hazell worked at Double Two while Mr Hazell was an apprentice draftsman at Greens Economiser.

For two years Mr Hazell was in the Royal Air Force completing his national service.

Norman and Kathleen Hazell on their wedding day

“He said: “We used to write to each other and I suggested we get married.

“I actually proposed to her on Waterloo Bridge .”

The marriage took place on February 16, 1957 at English Martyrs church just after Mrs Hazell’s 21st birthday.

During the next eight years they had five children, Christopher, Catherine, Joanne, Sarah and Maria. They have 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

A talented seamstress, Mrs Hazell made wedding dresses for family and friends, including her four daughters.

Mr Hazell was an accomplished cricketer and is said to be the oldest cricket umpire still officiating.