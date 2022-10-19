Pontefract folk have been sharing on social media what films they watch to get them in the mood for Hallowe’en, with answers ranging from cult classics to more recent releases.

Rebecca Watkiss said she is “disappointed” with current horror films, finding them “not as scary” as horrors used to be – preferring “A good gore film, the cheesy old ones like The Evil Dead”.

Another resident, Lisa Marie Smith, said that she likes to watch “Nightmare Before Christmas with the kids”, but her personal favourites to watch are “Halloween or Nightmare On Elm Street”.

We asked local people what Hallowe'en films they watch to get into the spooky spirit!

One of the more popular films suggested by residents is Hocus Pocus, both the original and the recent sequel.

Ann Gardiner said: “Ever since the first hocus pocus came out on tape/DVD, I have watched it every year on my portable DVD player sat in the kitchen watching it while waiting for the trick or treater to come by – I love it!”, while another resident, Heather Challis, says she watches Hocus Pocus every year and that “the second one is better than the first”.

Other residents have put forward other films ideas, with suggestions such as “Dog Soldiers” and John Carpenters’ “The Fog” amongst the more popular choices.

If you have any Hallowe’en film favourites, head to the Wakefield Express Facebook page and let us know!

