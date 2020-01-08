'A heart of gold': Tributes paid to Wakefield mum-of-three 'suffering from bad cold' who died suddenly at home aged 34

Tributes have been paid to a mum-of-three who died suddenly after collapsing at home aged just 34.

Laura Krievens, from Wakefield, told her mum Beverley she had a 'bad cold' and was 'feeling rotten' on Sunday January 5.

Laura Jane Krievens

However, less than 24 hours later, Laura collapsed in her family home and was discovered by her partner Jamie on the floor of the living room.

She was rushed by ambulance to Pinderfields Hospital but sadly never regained consciousness.

Laura was tragically pronounced dead shortly after 8pm on Tuesday January 7.

Now, family and friends have launched a fundraiser to pay for the 'popular' mum's funeral.

Laura's mother Beverley said she last spoke to her daughter on Sunday, who told her she was 'full of cold'.

Beverley said: "She just said 'I feel rotten'.

"On Monday, she told her partner Jamie she wanted to get some rest on the sofa downstairs.

"Jamie heard a bang and rushed downstairs where he found her.

"We are absolutely devastated."

Laura had two boys and one girl all under the age of 18, her mum said.

Beverley added: "She never regained consciousness at hospital, she stopped breathing twice for more than 15 minutes.

"Her heart stopped in the ambulance.

"We were all with her last night as the machine was turned off."

Laura was described by her friend Rachael Platts - who set up the fundraiser - as a mum with a 'heart of gold' who was very popular in the community.

Rachael, who was just one day younger than Laura, said she was 'absolutely lovely' and very well known.

She added: "We just want to take a weight and burden off the family by helping to raise money for the funeral.

"We are all in complete shock.

"I knew her from high school and she only lives round the corner.

"She was such a good friend."

The fundraiser has been set up on GoFundMe with a target of £2000.

A total of £250 had been raised in just one hour at the time of writing.

To donate, click here to visit the page.