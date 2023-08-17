The NHS today begins a new drive to help school leavers explore the vast range of health careers on offer.

As A-Level, T-Level and BTEC results are announced, students are being encouraged to consider one of the more than 350 roles in the NHS.

School leavers are being urged to search NHS Health Careers today so they can browse the routes and roles available to them.

Using a range of social media campaigns, support and advice from existing staff and students, the NHS will highlight the opportunities available.

From today until October 17, places are also available through UCAS Clearing, presenting an opportunity for school leavers rethinking their next steps.

A total of 16,740 people have already accepted places on nursing and midwifery courses.

Healthcare students finish university as some of the country’s most employable graduates.

The first-ever NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, published in June, set out how record numbers of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will be trained over the next 15 years.

The plan, a once in a generation opportunity to put staffing on a sustainable footing and improve patient care, offers new entry routes into the NHS including through apprenticeships.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said: “Joining the NHS was one of the best decisions I ever made and it is hugely encouraging to see an increasing number take a similar path, with an increase in students undertaking a medicine or dentistry degree this year compared to before the pandemic.

“While as part of the NHS’ Long-Term Workforce Plan we are ensuring the NHS can draw on the widest pool of talent available, with more training places offered through degree apprenticeships so staff can earn while they learn alongside the potential introduction of medical internships.