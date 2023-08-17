A-Level results day 2023: Live updates and reactions as students across Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford collect their grades
Thousands of teenagers in Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford, and indeed, across the UK, sat their A Level and T Level exams this May and June.
This morning they will find out their results. Students hoping to get into their top university choices will be especially anxious for their results.
Students urged to consider NHS career on Results Day
The NHS today begins a new drive to help school leavers explore the vast range of health careers on offer.
As A-Level, T-Level and BTEC results are announced, students are being encouraged to consider one of the more than 350 roles in the NHS.
School leavers are being urged to search NHS Health Careers today so they can browse the routes and roles available to them.
Using a range of social media campaigns, support and advice from existing staff and students, the NHS will highlight the opportunities available.
From today until October 17, places are also available through UCAS Clearing, presenting an opportunity for school leavers rethinking their next steps.
A total of 16,740 people have already accepted places on nursing and midwifery courses.
Healthcare students finish university as some of the country’s most employable graduates.
The first-ever NHS Long Term Workforce Plan, published in June, set out how record numbers of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will be trained over the next 15 years.
The plan, a once in a generation opportunity to put staffing on a sustainable footing and improve patient care, offers new entry routes into the NHS including through apprenticeships.
Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England, said: “Joining the NHS was one of the best decisions I ever made and it is hugely encouraging to see an increasing number take a similar path, with an increase in students undertaking a medicine or dentistry degree this year compared to before the pandemic.
“While as part of the NHS’ Long-Term Workforce Plan we are ensuring the NHS can draw on the widest pool of talent available, with more training places offered through degree apprenticeships so staff can earn while they learn alongside the potential introduction of medical internships.
“So, if you are a school leaver and unsure of your next step, please consider joining the NHS and search NHS Health Careers today.”
Outwood Grange Academy celebrates successful A Level results day
Outwood Grange Academy has today achieved remarkable post 16 results that showcase its commitment to academic excellence and achievement.
The results demonstrate the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of both students and educators at the academy.
There were highlights for the Potovens Lane-based academy in mathematics, where 88 per cent of the students achieved a grade A* - B. As well as drama and photography with 10 per cent and 83 per cent, respectively, achieving grades A* - B.
One of the standout student success stories was Dawid Klos who achieved A*AA in mathematics, physics and computer science and is expected to study Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sheffield.
Others included Lydia Cooke, who achieved grades A*A*B in biology, geography and history respectively as well as an A in AS mathematics, securing her place at the University of Durham to study Geography.
Afsana Hussain who achieved grades A*A*B in biology, sociology and chemistry will study Pharmacy at the University of Nottingham.
Principal Andrew Downing expressed his delight, saying “We are overjoyed to witness our students’ remarkable accomplishments.
“These results are a testament to the collaborative efforts of students and the unwavering support they have received from educators, parents
and carers.”
Outwood Academy Hemsworth celebrates successful A Level results day
Students from Outwood Academy Hemsworth are celebrating after receiving their A Level results.
There were highlights for the Hemsworth-based academy in business studies, where 80 per cent of the students achieved a distinction*.
In health and social care, 50 per cent of students achieved a distinction or higher and 100 per cent of students achieved A*-C in drama.
Suzie Day, head of school at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “I am exceptionally proud of all our post 16 students.
“They have had many challenges over the past few years, but have worked hard to ensure they secure their grades and future destinations whetherthat be university, further education or employment.
“All staff at Outwood Academy Hemsworth would like to wish students well for their future.”
One of the standout student success stories was Nicole Byrne, who achieved distinction*, distinction in business studies and a B in English language. Nicole is going on to study English Language and Literature at Newcastle University.
Nicole said: “I am pleased with my results despite it being the first time sitting a real exam, and I am eternally grateful for my business teacher, Dr Johnson, who has helped me to grow my confidence and skills - I wouldn’t have the results I do without him!
“I’m really looking forward to my university journey.”
Brigshaw High School celebrates students’ success on A Level results day
Staff and students at Brigshaw High School are today celebrating fantastic A Level and vocational results.
School staff at Brigshaw High School, part of Brigshaw Learning Partnership, have worked tirelessly to ensure students had all the support they needed as they sat the final exams of their school career.
Thanks to the hard work of both students and staff, there is lots to celebrate, with many students gaining places at university or on an apprenticeship, as well as those who are entering the workplace.
- James Langdon – A*A*AA – Geography at University of Oxford
- Tom Waddington – A*AAA – Computer Science and Mathematics at Lancaster University
- Sam Idle – AAAA – Biochemistry at Durham University
- Aaron Heald – AABB – Computer Science at University of York
- Emily Hayes – distinction*, distinction, A – Sociology at University of Leeds
- Joseph Hemingway – distinction*, distinction*, B – Sport and Exercise Therapy at York St John University
Duncan Roberts, Headteacher at Brigshaw High School, said: “Congratulations to our remarkable students on their exceptional A Level and vocational results!
“Their unwavering determination and resilience have truly paid off, leading them to achieve outstanding individual successes.
“Their hard work and dedication have made us incredibly proud, and we can’t wait to see all the wonderful achievements that lie ahead.”
Woodkirk Academy students celebrate
Students in Year 13 at Woodkirk Academy are celebrating once again this year.
Principal Mr Tim Jones said: “The students and staff at Woodkirk Academy should be proud of the grades that have been attained. Our school values are word hard, be kind and take responsibility.
“So many students have demonstrated these outstandingly well - it is for this reason that they have achieved such excellent outcomes. I am delighted for our students and I wish them all the very best for the future. I look forward to hearing about their successes.”
90 per cent of Minsthorpe Community College accepted into first choice uni
Minsthorpe Community College would like to congratulate their Post-16 students who have achieved excellent results this year.
Across a wide range of courses, students have demonstrated motivation and commitment which has led to their success.
The college is particularly proud of students’ vocational outcomes which are the strongest in recent years averaging a grade of distinction.
Due to the fact that this cohort of students have experienced numerous disruptions to their education, did not experience formal examinations at key stage 4 and A-Level grades returning to pre-pandemic levels nationally, they must be further congratulated on their fantastic outcomes.
There were numerous individual standout student successes who achieved remarkable results across all subjects including Annabelle Boothroyd (AA, distinction*), Jack Kenyon (AAB), Chloe Tredgold (distinction *, distinction*, distinction) and Joe Rose (distinction *, distinction*, distinction).
These results mean that an impressive 90 per cent of students are able to attend their first choice of university, with 73 per cent of these being the first in their immediate family (first generation) to go on to higher education.
A significant number of students have also successfully secured higher level apprenticeships with local companies.
Joint Principal Mr Gilmore commented: “We feel immensely proud of the achievements of our Year 13 students today. Each and every one of them has shown incredible levels of commitment and determination over the two years of their post 16 education, to secure great results.
“We recognise that the students’ success is due to a massive team effort and we extend our heartfelt thanks to their parents/carers, our staff and the governing body, who have all contributed to the students’ results - Team Minsthorpe at its best.”
More than 60 per cent of Wakefield Girls’ High School accepted into their first choice of university
66 per cent of Wakefield Girls’ High School were accepted into their first choice of university.
75 per cent of Wakefield Girls’ High School achieve A*-B grades
75% of students at the girls-only school, part of the Wakefield Grammar School Foundation, achieved A* - B at A Level. A number of students have achieved 3 A* grades with one third of the cohort celebrating results with at least 3 A*-A grades and more than half of all grades at A*/A..
Students have aimed high and have secured to read a variety of disciplines at first-choice university places at Cambridge, Edinburgh, York, Nottingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Sheffield, Newcastle, Birmingham, Loughborough, Glasgow, University College London and Melbourne (Australia) amongst other excellent universities and apprenticeship routes with Dyson / BAE and Rolls Royce. 66 per cent of students applying for university places secured places at their first choice universities.
Accomplished Year 13’s include Betty Chamberlain, Rucha Korda, Hannah Sutton, Caitlin Bruce, Leah Davis, Adrianna Green, Antonia Madden, Charlotte McKinlay, Fope Olusola, Yasmin Kumar, Ella Barnes, Nasreen Bello-Inua, Sophie Burell, Lucy Hamblett,
Mathusa Logeswaran, Lizzie McKenzie, Toni Rogers, Saba Asif, Manya Dhingra Esther Raw, Lucinda Smith, Shara Vijay Kumar and Harriet Whitehead.
Head of Wakefield Girls’ Heidi-Jayne Boyes, said: ‘We are incredibly proud of our Year 13 students. As well as the brilliant results they havereceived today, I know our students are ready to move on from Wakefield Girls’ andcontinue their journey with an abundance of personal and professional skills that are sure to set them up for exceptional futures.
“We are celebrating many successes, including ourstudents’ determination, humility, and grit which will ensure they continue to achieve the highest possible standards in all that they do. I wish each of them well in their endeavours.”
How does clearing work?
If you have just missed a grade by a few marks then Prospects, the graduate careers website, advises first talking to your chosen university.
“While they’re under no obligation to reconsider their decision, especially with places so competitive, they may listen to you if you plan to appeal any grades,” its online guide to results day advises.
Alternatively, you could decide to go through the clearing process.
Course vacancies available through clearing will be listed on the Ucas search tool . There are usually more than 30,000.
You will need to contact any colleges or universities you are interested in to first find out if they will offer you a place, before adding a clearing choice to your Ucas application.
What is clearing?
Clearing is how universities and colleges fill empty places they still have on their courses.
This could be if you have not got the grades you need to get into your first choice university or course.
But it could also be for other reasons, like if you have performed better than your predicted grades and want to change universities, or if you have decided to go to university after the application deadline.
In its online guide to clearing, the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (Ucas) encourages students to regard the process as “an opportunity for you to start again”.
However, most spare places fill up quickly, so you have to act fast.