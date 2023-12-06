'A local institution coming to an end' - Pontefract shop run by same family for more than 60 years is set to close

A beloved Pontefract shop is shutting its doors after 61 years.

Crossley Tordoff Outdoor Sports shop is selling off its last items at discounted prices before closing at the end of December.

The shop, run by Trevor Tordoff and his wife and daughter, opened on Christmas Eve 1962.

Trevor’s mother and father worked in the shop until they were 82 and 76 respectively, and at 77 Trevor said he has seen a lot change over the years, particularly in the products the shop has sold and watching the customers grow up.

Trevor Crossley is retiring and closing his business, Crossley Tordoff Outdoor Sports, in Pontefract

“It has been very interesting, we’ve seen a lot develop,” he said.

“Mountain bikes didn’t exist in 1962, nor did body boards - they’ve all arrived on the scene since.

“We’ve got ladies who used to be customers with their mums as a brownie and they’re grandmothers now.”

The shop has also rubbed shoulders with the stars, supplying two caving ladders for the Doctor Who set, and props for the Darling Buds of May.

Trevor outside his original shop in 1963/4

The building featured in an episode of Frost, and the staff worked with the actors on an Emmerdale episode.

“That was very interesting,” Trevor said.

“We had our meals with the actors there. I’ve got the script for the one we were in.”

The shop was also the first meeting place for the Yorkshire Subterranean Society back in 1964, which is still active today and soon to travel to Borneo.

Trevor said part of the reason for the shop’s closure is trading difficulties in a post-Covid world.

He said: “It has made shopkeeping very difficult.

“When we got the opportunity to sell the building, we took it.”

Customers have brought in gifts for Trevor and his family, with others paying tribute to them on Facebook:

“This is genuinely a local institution coming to an end.”

“Very sad, great family business which has served Pontefract very well for a long time.”

“I have fond memories of buying my brownies and guide uniforms from you, and my first roller boots. I’m glad I managed to bring my own girls for their first uniforms last year.”

“Sad to read a Pontefract institution is closing. Tordoffs was a marvellous resource for the people of the town and will be greatly missed.”