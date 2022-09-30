Look out for Light Up events happening in Wakefield, Castleford, South Elmsall, Pontefract and Knottingley, including Christmas light switch-ons, festive markets, street entertainment, choirs and more.

The Light Up programme will also welcome partner activity from The Hepworth Wakefield and the National Coal Mining Museum.

From November 18 to 20, Light Up Wakefield will invite visitors to explore trail of light installations throughout the city, while Wakefield BID, Trinity Walk, The Ridings Shopping Centre and Wakefield Cathedral will host festive activities including choirs, fair rides, live music, face painting, Santa’s Grotto, lantern making workshops and much more.

Councillor Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet for Culture, Leisure, and Sport, said: “We’ve had an incredible summer with thousands of people coming along to the Castleford Roman Festival in June, the Pontefract Liquorice Festival in July, and A Grand Day Out in August.

“And whilst people have been enjoying these, our teams have been busy preparing for the autumn and winter because we all need some fun and cheer during the dark, cold, winter months.

“Make a note in your diary and keep a look out for more details on what there will be to do and see. We’ll be revealing more closer to the time.”

To find out more about forthcoming events, visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk and for more details about the Light Up festival visit https://expwake.co/LightUp.

