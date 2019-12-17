A new film about a family struggling to tackle debt will be screened in Wakefield tonight to raise money for a food bank

The screening of Sorry We Missed You, a film by Ken Loach, will take place at Lightwaves Leisure Centre tonight to raise funds for Wakefield Food Bank.

And organisers are inviting everyone to attend to help the community.

The film screening will take place at Lightwaves Leisure Centre.

Wakefield Stand Up To Racism, Lightwaves Community Trust and Next Generation have all helped to organise the event.

The new Ken Loach film will begin at 7pm with refreshments and traditional Asian food sponsored by The Grand available from 6pm.

Tickets are required starting from £3 with food donations also being accepted.

The event is in aid of Wakefield Food Bank to help towards food donations across the district.

Rice, oil, tinned food and toiletries are among the needed items.

For tickets or further information contact Next Generation on 0192400039.

For more information visit the events Facebook page here.