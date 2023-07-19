News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

A real life superhero: Freddie Rigby, 7, raises almost £3,000 for Wakefield Hospice by dressing up as Spiderman at the charity's Memory Walk

A seven-year-old boy from Stanley has blown his family away by raising almost £3,000 for Wakefield Hospice in memory of his dad who he lost just three months ago.
By Shawna Healey
Published 19th Jul 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read

Freddie Rigby raised a massive £2,817 by taking part in the second annual Wakefield Hospice Memory Walk, which followed a five or eight mile route around Wakefield leaving from Calder Grove.

The youngster’s mum, Charlotte; grandad, Rob; his two-year old brother Jude; and cousins Ivy and Seb joined Freddie – who was dressed up as one of his favourite superheroes, Spiderman – in walking in memory of his father, Tom, who received palliative care at the hospice for bowel cancer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom was initially taken into the hospice in January for pain management and rehabilitation and was later discharged.

Freddie with his mum, Charlotte, and younger brother, Jude.Freddie with his mum, Charlotte, and younger brother, Jude.
Freddie with his mum, Charlotte, and younger brother, Jude.
Most Popular

In the six weeks between admissions, Tom wanted to give back to the charity and made an awareness video detailing some of the work the hospice provides to both the patients and families.

On both occasions, the kind hospice staff would also look after Freddie and his two-year-old brother, Jude, treating them to ice creams and toys – which is one of the reasons why Freddie wanted to continue his dad’s legacy by fundraising for the hospice.

Freddie’s mum said: “Freddie was so excited on the run up to the memory walk and his enthusiasm carried on all the way through until he completed the five miles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"His determination to get to the finish line was obvious and he enjoyed every minute, which was lovely to see. Freddie is a real life superhero, just like his daddy. I’m so proud of him, I could burst!”

Related topics:Wakefield