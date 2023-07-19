Freddie Rigby raised a massive £2,817 by taking part in the second annual Wakefield Hospice Memory Walk, which followed a five or eight mile route around Wakefield leaving from Calder Grove.

The youngster’s mum, Charlotte; grandad, Rob; his two-year old brother Jude; and cousins Ivy and Seb joined Freddie – who was dressed up as one of his favourite superheroes, Spiderman – in walking in memory of his father, Tom, who received palliative care at the hospice for bowel cancer.

Tom was initially taken into the hospice in January for pain management and rehabilitation and was later discharged.

Freddie with his mum, Charlotte, and younger brother, Jude.

In the six weeks between admissions, Tom wanted to give back to the charity and made an awareness video detailing some of the work the hospice provides to both the patients and families.

On both occasions, the kind hospice staff would also look after Freddie and his two-year-old brother, Jude, treating them to ice creams and toys – which is one of the reasons why Freddie wanted to continue his dad’s legacy by fundraising for the hospice.

Freddie’s mum said: “Freddie was so excited on the run up to the memory walk and his enthusiasm carried on all the way through until he completed the five miles.

