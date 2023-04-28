King Charles, the former Prince of Wales, has been always committed to supporting Pontefract-based hospice, becoming its patron in 1987 and then its president in 2000.

He visited the hospice several times, held royal polo matches in aid of the charity and attended multiple fundraising events to encourage support. Hospice staff and volunteers received numerous invitations to the Queen’s annual garden party, as a royal gesture of appreciation for their work.

Charles’ first visit was in 1986, before the hospice was even built. The then Prince of Wales was notified about the great effort being done in the Five Towns area to establish a local hospice, which was viewed as much needed in the community.

Here, Dr George Ward, a member of the Trustees, meets HRH The Prince of Wales.

In July 1986, he visited the area to meet the people who were trying to raise money for the Five Towns Plus Hospice Fund to build one.

After meeting the Council of Management at Castleford railway station, Charles visited the homes of residents, where he met members of the Castleford Support Group, followed by a trip to Knottingley to the home of Lesley Etherington, the Hospice Fund Sister (the first MacMillan nurse in the area), and the Knottingley Support Group.

His next visit was to Carlton Court in South Elmsall, where he met members of the South Elmsall and Hemsworth Support Group, followed by the Featherstone Library, meeting support groups from Pontefract, Featherstone and Normanton.

In his speech in Featherstone, he said: “I am really thrilled to see the kind of community activity which has been going on here for the past five years. Hospices are remarkable places filled and staffed by remarkable people. I hope it will not be too many years before you have the bricks and mortar to build the Hospice.”

Charles meets patients and staff during one of his Hospice Visits

Charles’s visit helped the Hospice Appeal both from the publicity he gave and by encouraging the fundraisers. Coming so soon after the Miners’ Strike his visit was also a tremendous morale boost for the area. His mother, Queen Elizabeth II, consented to the newly built hospice being renamed from The Five Towns Plus Hospice to The Prince of Wales Hospice, in November 1989.

The official opening of the hospice took place in June 1991.

On October 29, 1996, on his visit to The Prince of Wales Hospice, Charles pledged a lifelong commitment saying: “This is a very special place, and I will continue to be involved. I am in it for life.”

On his next visit in January 2004, Lofthouse Youth Brass Band greeted him and he spoke to pupils from the nearby Halfpenny Lane Junior and Infant School who were waiting in the cold to greet him.

Pictures taken from the 2004 Royal Polo match

Day care patient Delia Smith, 82, said of Charles: “He was just like a dream Prince Charming. He joked with me, and said I was the original Delia and he asked me about my baking. He laughed when I told him he would have to try my mince pies.“

He made a surprise visit in February 2009, and was escorted through the building meeting staff and volunteers. He also met a group of patients from the Hospice’s Self Help Group.

Fellow patient Jessie Norton said: “I’ve met him before because last time he visited I was staying at the hospice. I said to him - I’ve met you once before, but you haven’t come here to listen to my aches and pains. - So we had a chat about his sons instead. It was a real, real pleasure to meet him.”

Charles visited the Hospice again in March 2017, 30 years after his first visit, to see the refurbishments the building had undergone during the summer.

23 years after their first meeting at her home, Gretta Sharkey, original co-ordinator of support groups, jokes with HRH The Prince of Wales on his visit to the Hospice

He said: “I remember all those years ago coming up the first time and meeting the most wonderful groups of ladies from the five mining towns when they were planning all this. So, for me coming back now it’s remarkable to see the work, the difference, the experience, the unbelievable quality of care that can be offered to so many people in this area.”

Before leaving, the Prince of Wales was presented with his 30 year volunteer badge – to great amusement and cheers. He promptly stuck it on his lapel for the rest of his travels in the area.

Charles hasn’t just visited the hospice, he has also taken part in polo matches to raise funds and awareness for the hospice too.

The first royal polo match in aid of The Prince of Wales Hospice, held at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park in May 1987, was between the Maple Leafs and the Saracens. People saw Charles playing polo, followed by tea where he spoke to many of hospice supporters.

There have been multiple polo games over the years, with 2001 a memorable occasion when the ‘Highgrove Three’ , Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, played together publicly in the same team.

It was viewed as an “amazing experience” for all in attendance to see them side by side, in aid of the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Charles is welcomed by Ann Gleed, long-time volunteer at The Prince of Wales Hospice and Mary Lang, General Manager

In an event programme note, Charles wrote: “I have the honour of being associated with the hospice since 1986 and each time I visit I am immensely impressed by the wonderful atmosphere that pervades it.”

In a statement, the hospice said; "The Prince of Wales Hospice is most grateful to King Charles III. for his support and commitment over the last 36 years.

"Without him, the hospice would have not been built and could have not provided the much needed care in this area.”

Charles at Gretta Sharkey’s house meeting with the Castleford Support Group

The Prince of Wales during a visit to the The Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract, Yorkshire.

Gordon Tollefson, Chair of Trustees presents Charles with his 30 year volunteer badge

Nellie Sykes, presented Charles with a painting on his visit at The Prince of Wales Hospice

