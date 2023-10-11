‘A symbol of peace’: Wakefield Town Hall to be lit up in white calling for end to Israel Gaza conflict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said she hopes the gesture will be seen as a “symbol of peace”.

Coun Jeffery announced the move before a meeting of the council’s cabinet yesterday (October 10).

She said: “All of us in this room are totally shocked by the loss of innocent lives in Israel and Palestine and the sheer scale of it all.

Wakefield Town Hall will be lit up in white as "symbol of peace".

“In all humanity, we have to join with those who call for an end to violence.

“Larger forces are at play in the middle east.

“Forces that make our problems at the moment seem irrelevant.”

Coun Jeffery added: “At this stage with events moving so fast there is little practical we can do, other than offer our voice and join those around the world calling for an end to the violence.

“We will be lighting the town hall up in white as a symbol of peace.

“It is just a terrible situation as you are watching it unfold on our televisions. It is just unbelievable really