Tattoo Journey, on King Street, is relocating into the city centre shopping centre on Monday, May 22 with the official unveiling planned for Saturday, May 27.

Customers will be able to meet and speak with some of the tattoo artists at the shop, as well as enjoy some complimentary prosecco and receive a discounted ear or body piercing.

Owner of the shop, Danny Tymon, said: “I started tattooing five or six years ago, opening a private studio with bookings only.

Owner of Tattoo Journey, Danny Tymon and tattooist Laura Robson.

“But with the new unit at the Ridings we will now be able to offer more walk-ins, with the increased footfall. As well as offering laser tattoo removal and body piercings."

There will also be a raffle, which will cost £5 to enter, to win a day’s worth of tattooing, with the proceeds going to Wakefield Hospice.

Danny added: “Myself and some of the other tattoo artists will be raffling off a full day of tattooing for free, with a £5 donation to Wakefield Hospice.

"We have raised some money for the charity before and so plan to build on what we’ve done previously.”

The new studio will be found in a unit in the upper mall of The Ridings, next to the Vodafone shop and will be open from 10am to 5pm on the opening day.

For more information visit: https://www.facebook.com/tattoojourneywakefield

