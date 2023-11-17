A1 closures as urgent repairs take place at Wentbridge viaduct
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways is carrying out the repairs to gullies around Wentbridge Viaduct tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday night (19 November).
To carry this out safely, the A1 northbound will be closed between Barnsdale Bar and the M62 Ferrybridge Interchange overnight tomorrow.
The following night the southbound carriageway will be closed in this area. Both closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am the following morning.
National Highways Project Manager John Stebbing said: “We’ve unfortunately had to close the road overnight for these emergency repairs. We’ve done our best to minimise disruption and are very grateful to everyone for their patience while we carry this work out.”
Diversions
Drivers are advised to stay on the motorways where possible, using the M62 and M18 for both northbound and southbound journeys.
- Northbound diversion for traffic on the A1 up to Wadworth (junction 35) - leave junction 35 onto M18 and M62 to Ferrybridge Interchange.
- Northbound high-sided vehicles, traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35) are advised to leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A6201 and onto A628, re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange.
- Northbound diversion for traffic north of Wadworth (junction 35) - leave A1 at Barnsdale Bar onto A639, re-joining A1 from the A645 via Ferrybridge Interchange. There are height restrictions on this route.
- Southbound traffic is advised to use the M62 and M18.
Drivers are advised to follow the signposted diversions and not rely on their satnavs.
Further information is available from the dedicated A1 Wentbridge Viaduct and Wentedge Road Bridge scheme web page, www.trafficengland.com and travel apps, or via the regional X (Twitter) feed, @HighwaysYORKS.
National Highways’ 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.