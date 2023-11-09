Ackworth and Pontefract Royal British Legion member to represent area at Remembrance service in front of King Charles
Martin Potter, 43, an active soldier who joined the Ackworth RBL branch last year, will carry the branch standard at two Remembrance events in London this weekend.
Martin said: "I joined the RBL last year, and volunteered to be standard bearer.
"I thought it would be a temporary gig. Next thing you know, I’m doing two events in front of the King!
"I was part of his coronation and will be part of Remembrance events with him this Saturday.
"I’m absolutely buzzing. I applied, not expecting to get in, and then completed the training.
"I was over the moon to be selected and I can’t wait to represent our branch of the RBL.
"The branch is just as excited as me. It’s 102 years old, and I’m the first standard bearer from our branch to be selected.
"It means a lot to me and the members of our branch – they’ve lost a few members recently and are down now to 15, which is really sad considering the age of our branch.
"We have a special pennant on our banner as we’re over 100 years old.
"There’s a worry that we could lose our branch of the RBL as we have so few members – it’s such a historical branch and would be a shame to see it disappear, so we always need more people to join.”
Commander Robert Herrington, branch chairman of the Ackworth and Pontefract RBL, said: “Martin has been the branch standard bearer since 2022.
"He has thrown himself into the role with enthusiasm and vigour, and we wish him well for his appearance at The Royal Albert Hall.
"He will be back in time to carry the standard at the Pontefract parade on Remembrance Sunday.”
The British Legion was formed in 1921 and became The Royal British Legion in 1971. The Ackworth branch was registered in December 1921.