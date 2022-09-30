The 22-year-old from Ackworth recently released his first book, On Track… Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, with Sonicbond Publishing after completing his final year undergraduate dissertation on the Australian musician.

The book takes a look at every song and album Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds have put out, thus far.

Dominic said: “Nick Cave is one of those artists whose lyrics are more important than the song and he is more of a poet than a musician, in some ways.

Musician Dominic Sanderson met his idol, Nick Cave, at a book signing in Leeds last week.

"The book has been put out by Sonicbond Publishing and is in a series of many other books that takes a look at a musician’s entire discography.

"My book looks at Nick Cave’s catalogue song by song, giving a personal perspective and critique of his work.”

Nick Cave joined Irish journalist, Sean O’Hagan in Leeds last Wednesday, September 21, to sign copies of O’Hagen’s new book, Faith, Hope and Carnage, that tracks Cave's inner life over the last six years, a meditation on big ideas including, faith, art, music and grief, and is where Dominic met Nick.

On meeting Cave, Dominic said: “I met him very briefly. I had a picture with Nick but it was surreal. I was introduced to his music when I was doing my A Levels when I was 18 but properly getting into him was a gradual process and it wasn’t until later on in my third year of university I really appreciated his art.”

Ackworth musician Dominic Sanderson plays in a number of folk bands