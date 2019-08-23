Ackworth Pram Race to return to village

Ackworth’s annual pram race will be dashing through the village this weekend.

Hopes are high that the weather will hold out after last year’s event had to be abandoned because of torrential rain.

The event sees competitors make a dash around the course on homemade carts, starting at Carr Bridge Playing Fields on Sunday at 1pm and finishing at Ackworth Cricket Club.

Raising money for charity, there will be live music, fairground rides and refreshments including a beer tent.

For further details log onto the race’s Facebook page.