The annual Ackworth PramFest demonstrated the power of community support and generosity by raising a record-breaking amount of money for The Prince of Wales Hospice.

PramFest, held in August, shattered all previous records by presenting a donation of £19,480 to the hospice.

The PramFest, which has become a beloved tradition in Ackworth, aims to create a fun-filled event for the local community to enjoy, while also raising funds for a good cause.

The substantial donation was made possible through various channels, including the generous donations of prizes, which were either auctioned or raffled.

Sponsorship contributions from local businesses and supporters played a pivotal role, as did general donations from attendees who whole-heartedly embraced the spirit of giving.

The entry fees of the runners and proceeds from stalls throughout the day also added to the fundraising efforts.

Linda Pepworth, a member of the organising committee, said: "All of us on the committee for the Ackworth PramFest agreed that the funds raised from the event should go to The Prince of Wales Hospice.

"We believe that most people have been or will be affected by the loss of a loved one following a life-limiting illness and possibly needing the help and support of The Prince of Wales Hospice.”

Adrian Greenwood, fundraising manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, said: “This remarkable donation can cover the running costs of a patient room for six weeks.

"The Prince of Wales Hospice, thanks to the amazing donations like this, will continue its vital work in supporting local people facing life-limiting illnesses and their families.