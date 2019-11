Residents in Ackworth are being invited to a meeting next week to discuss plans for the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The event is planned for May next year to mark be 75 years since the war in Europe ended.

A meeting will take place at the parish council community centre on Monday, November 18 starting at 6pm.