Ackworth to be trimmed up for jubilee with 2km of bunting - thanks to work of local craft group

At the bunting workshop, from left Sue Gardner, Kerry Screeton, Ruth Dobson, Jackie Fox and Helen Penty.

Needles and Pins was set up in January 2014 by Helen Penty. Members of the group get together every Wednesday evening from 7-9pm above Bell Lane library to knit, crochet and sew, drink cups of tea and chat.

Mrs Penty said: "We made bunting for the Tour de Yorkshire and we decided it would be nice to trim up the village for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"We approached local businesses for donations and applied for a £250 community grant from Wakefield Council."

So far more than 2km of bunting has been made which represents around 10,000 individual triangles of cloth - all cut out painstakingly by hand.

She said: "The group is a great way to make new friends and is a support to lots of women in the village.

"We have been making the bunting since February at the Wednesday evening meetings, in people's homes in the village and at special bunting workshops on some Saturdays.

"The parish council gave us free access to the meeting room to run the workshops."

Around 50 per cent of the material used in the bunting is recycled from duvet covers, curtains and other donated items, following a Facebook appeal.