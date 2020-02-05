Action-packed festivals and events being planned for Wakefield

​Wakefield Council has announced plans to bring a variety of creative, inspirational and action-packed festivals and events to the district.

The council’s Cabinet is being asked to approve the framework for festivals and events planned for the next financial year, focusing on four signature festivals and the development of community events.

Wakefield Council has announced plans to bring a variety of creative, inspirational and action-packed festivals and events to the district.

The four festivals proposed are the expansion of the popular Rhubarb Festival, a Summer Festival in August, Words Fest in October and an Explore Festival, which will link to other council initiatives throughout the year.

The festivals will take place in 2020/21 with scope to expand and develop in future years.

Community events like the council’s seaside events and Roman Castleford will continue, offering more opportunities for residents and visitors to come together and visit our towns and city.

The plans follow the success of Wakefield Council’s first signature event last summer.

The successful 16-day ‘Festival of the Moon’ attracted over 31,000 visitors, providing support to the local economy – as well as raising the profile of the city and district for future events and visitors.

​Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “This new and exciting programme will bring significant benefits across the district, including promoting the district as a unique cultural and creative place as well as increasing footfall in our city and town centres.

“The potential to widen our programme of events will benefit communities across our district, with fringe activities and other smaller events, which will support the high street and also showcase local talent.

“This is a really exciting proposal for our district and the opportunity to show off what we have here to the outside world, whilst also providing local people with great festivals and events to enjoy. This programme really will help put our district on the map.”

Wakefield’s famous Rhubarb Festival will be returning to celebrate the city’s rich and diverse heritage.

The Explore Festival will provide a unique approach to exploring the district’s history through many events including crafts, film, nature, lectures and performances.

The Summer Festival events will engage people in the important issue of tackling climate change, encouraging people to think about, and reduce, their carbon footprint, featuring the showcasing of local talent and inspirational exhibitions.

The newly created Words Fest will be a month long celebration of words, bringing together a programme of music, theatre and poetry.

The council’s key decision makers will discuss the report and the allocation of extra funding to support the new programme at their meeting on February 11 at 10.30am.