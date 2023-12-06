Adopt a grandparent: Donate a gift to Wakefield care home and bring joy to residents this Christmas
Earls Lodge on Queen Elizabeth Road, is collecting festive gift-filled shoeboxes to give to residents.
They are also hoping people will contact them if they know of anyone in their own homes who would like to receive a gift.
The idea came following on from Covid-19 when staff at the home, which is part of Strong Life Care, realised how many people were alone both at home and in care.
Shoeboxed gifts can include such things as toiletries, sweets, hats, scarves and puzzle books and taken to Earls Lodge.
If you would like someone you know to receive a gift, call Amelia Hallas, home manager, on 01924 372005.
Amelia said: “We want to ensure Christmas is special for everyone. If you know anyone who is alone, let us know and we will get a gift to them.”