Adopt a grandparent: Donate a gift to Wakefield care home and bring joy to residents this Christmas

A care home is calling on the generosity of the Wakefield community to help spread some Christmas cheer for its residents.

Earls Lodge residents Agnes Muir and Rita Durrant.

Earls Lodge on Queen Elizabeth Road, is collecting festive gift-filled shoeboxes to give to residents.

They are also hoping people will contact them if they know of anyone in their own homes who would like to receive a gift.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The idea came following on from Covid-19 when staff at the home, which is part of Strong Life Care, realised how many people were alone both at home and in care.

Shoeboxed gifts can include such things as toiletries, sweets, hats, scarves and puzzle books and taken to Earls Lodge.

If you would like someone you know to receive a gift, call Amelia Hallas, home manager, on 01924 372005.