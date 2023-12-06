News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING

Adopt a grandparent: Donate a gift to Wakefield care home and bring joy to residents this Christmas

A care home is calling on the generosity of the Wakefield community to help spread some Christmas cheer for its residents.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 6th Dec 2023, 11:36 GMT
Earls Lodge residents Agnes Muir and Rita Durrant.Earls Lodge residents Agnes Muir and Rita Durrant.
Earls Lodge residents Agnes Muir and Rita Durrant.

Earls Lodge on Queen Elizabeth Road, is collecting festive gift-filled shoeboxes to give to residents.

They are also hoping people will contact them if they know of anyone in their own homes who would like to receive a gift.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The idea came following on from Covid-19 when staff at the home, which is part of Strong Life Care, realised how many people were alone both at home and in care.

Most Popular

Shoeboxed gifts can include such things as toiletries, sweets, hats, scarves and puzzle books and taken to Earls Lodge.

If you would like someone you know to receive a gift, call Amelia Hallas, home manager, on 01924 372005.

Amelia said: “We want to ensure Christmas is special for everyone. If you know anyone who is alone, let us know and we will get a gift to them.”

Related topics:WakefieldCovid-19