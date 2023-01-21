'Adorable' Wakefield girl goes viral after getting noticed by popular musician Lewis Capaldi at Leeds concert
A Wakefield girl has taken the internet by storm after a video of her singing along at a Lewis Capaldi concert was noticed by the British chart-topper.
Miley Hawkins, three, from Alverthorpe was surprised with the tickets to the Leeds date of Lewis’s Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour last year by her parents.
Miley’s dad, Chris Hawkins said: “She loves him, always asks for Lewis Capaldi songs to be put on in the car, makes up little stories about him and says she wants to marry him.”
Little Miley attended the opening concert of the tour alongside her parents, which took place at Leeds’s First Direct Arena on Saturday January 14.
During the performance, Miley’s mum Nikki Smallwood tweeted a video of the youngster sharing her joy upon Lewis’s arrival and singing and dancing along to his number one hit ‘Forget Me.’
Later that evening, the Someone You Loved singer responded to the tweet posting on social media: ‘“This is the most wholesome thing I’ve ever seen, great first night of the tour. Thanks Leeds and thank u Miley.”
The tweet has since gone viral, receiving over 1.1 million views and over 12k likes.
Miley has now become a local legend thanks to her incredible performance, receiving praise from fans worldwide.
Following Lewis’s response, Chris said: “She was over the moon when we told her he’d watched her singing and now she thinks Lewis Capaldi is her best friend. The attention hasn’t even phased her!
"She just keeps telling everyone she’s famous!”