Working in partnership with The Riding Shopping Centre, Silver Sunday brought people from all walks of life together from across the district.

The event, held on Sunday (October 2) was organised following the success of last year’s inaugural event.

Brenda Wardle, Programme Manager at Age UK Wakefield, said: “Thank you to all the participants who gave up their time and came along to support us on National Older Persons Day. It was a massive success.

“We had a fantastic choir with Simon Grainger, Singing for the Brain by Alzheimer’s Society Wakefield and a brilliant musical set by Phoebe Lloyd to close off the event.

"Lots of happy smiling faces and people meeting with friends old and new.

“Visitors, including The Mayor of Wakefield David Jones, had a great time talking to groups and trying the seated sports to help people keep moving.”

Over 25 organisations such as Nova, WDH, Live Well Wakefield and Carers Wakefield, held stalls and gave away some goodies.

Residents who turned up also got to play seated sports, ping pong, table games, and had lots of cups of tea and coffee with biscuits.

Brenda added: “A lady contacted us via Facebook to say she had met a person at the event and they decided to go to lunch together then stay to enjoy the rest of the day.

"Another person found a long lost relative sitting down having a nice cuppa with us making it so worthwhile.

“Everyone who completed our Silver Sunday survey said that they had all enjoyed the day with one saying we ‘couldn’t improve on perfection’.”

Plans are already in place to run the third annual Silver Sunday event in the Ridings on Sunday, October 1 2023.

Age UK Wakefield is also set to launch its newest exercise class, Trim Trail, in the Lower Mall of The Ridings, which will offer another opportunity for older people to get together and exercise, supported by Yorkshire Sport, Wakefield District Councils Public Health team and The Ridings Shopping Centre.

If you would like to get involved with the Silver Sunday event in 2023, get in touch with Age UK Wakefield on 01977 552114 or email [email protected]

1. Mayor Coun David Jones and Sally Dickinson Mayor Coun David Jones and Sally Dickinson (Carers Wakefield & District) at the Silver Sunday event held at The Ridings centre in Wakefield. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. The big bosses of Age UK Wakefield Paula Bee, the chief executive, and Peter Box, chairman of Wakefield District Age UK, were at the event speaking to residents. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3. Visit from the Mayor and Mayoress of Wakefield, Coun David and Annette Jones Mayor and Mayoress Coun David and annette Jones, Coun Maureen Cummings and Sally Dickinson of Carers Wakefield and District. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. Silver Sunday event held at The Ridings centre in Wakefield. Picture Scott Merrylees Residents at the Silver Sunday event held at The Ridings centre in Wakefield. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales