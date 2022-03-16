Airbnb plans form part of major revamp of city-centre pub

The pub is currently shut.

The Elephant and Castle on Westgate has been empty for a number of years but has since been snapped up with plans for an overhaul submitted to Wakefield Council's planning department.

Applicant Sam Chamberlain, of Elephant and Castle (Wakefield) Ltd has applied to fully refurbish the three-story building, including opening six bedrooms on the first floor complete with ensuite shower rooms and mini kitchens to be let out to visitors. One could serve as the landlord's studio flat.

An additional two units are planned for the former cart shed to the rear of the pub.

The report with the application reads: "The repair and conversion of the cart shed, by its very nature, will have a negative impact on the buildings’ significance by removing its’ original use, however, as horses and carts are modes of transport no longer in use, and as the depth of the building would not accommodate a car, the proposed new use providing lettable over-night accommodation.

"The re-establishment of lettable overnight and landlord’s accommodation throughout the first floor is seen as beneficial to the buildings’ significance as this was its original use."

A list of external alterations are also proposed, including a new roof and repairing the sliding sash windows.

As a Grade-II listed building, stringent terms will be put in place for any improvements to bring the pub back into use.

Although listed as a 20th century pub, it is thought an inn has existed on the site since the mid 1700s.

In the early 1800s, it was recorded that public floggings took place at the pub, in which culprits were whipped.

Inquests were also held at the inn in the mid 1800s.

The pub was taken on by Boroughbridge brewery Warwick & Co in the late 1800s century. Their name still exists on the front of the building.

It was then snapped up by Tadcaster's John Smith's in 1925. The Smith's sign also still exists over the front door.

It was eventually taken on Enterprise Inns, but shut just a few years back.