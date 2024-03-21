Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillors said the plan could add to crime and anti-social behaviour problems in the Kirkgate area.

Kirkgate is covered by a public spaces protection order (PSPO) which gives police extra powers to clamp down on street drinking.

The new premises is also within a ‘cumulative impact zone’, an area identified as being under the most stress from crime, disorder and public nuisance.

Wakefield Council has rejected an application for a premises licence for a proposed Ukrainian grocery store, called Mleczko, on Kirkgate.

Premises licences can only be granted to business within the area in exceptional circumstances, under Wakefield Council policy.

Proposals for the new business, called Mleczko, were submitted on behalf of Iryna Chzhen.

The application sought permission to sell alcohol daily, between 9am and 10pm.

Licensing agent Tony Clark spoke on behalf of Ms Chzhen at a licensing sub-committee hearing held at Wakefield Town Hall.

He said the business would specialise in supplying Ukrainian foods.

Mr Clark said Ms Chzhen owned a similar store in Sheffield and is experienced in the licensed trade.

The agent said the new premises would bring “significant investment” into Wakefield and would create jobs.

Councillors were told the shop would have a policy similar to another store nearby which was granted a licence in 2022.

Measures proposed included only selling alcohol to people who made a minimum £10 spend on other products.

Mr Clark said strong beer would not be sold and single can sales would not be permitted.

He added that security staff would work at the premises when required.

West Yorkshire Police and Wakefield Council officers opposed the application.

PC Toby Warden described the application as “quite basic” and said it “lacked significant detail.”

The officer said six European food stores already operate in the immediate area and a further six are within walking distance.

He added that the store “would offer nothing new” and would add to the problems of street drinking in the area of Kirkgate.

Paul Dean, a licensing enforcement for the council’s anti-social behaviour unit, also raised concerns over a lack of information in the application.

David Pickersgill, councillor for Wakefield North ward, objected on behalf of local residents.

Announcing the decision, council legal officer Paul Jaques said: “There was somewhat limited information about the type of premises proposed, which also hindered scrutiny of the application.