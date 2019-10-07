Aldi is urging shoppers to check their bank balances after fears that “technical error” could force customers into their overdraft – here is everything you need to know

Aldi has warned customers to check their bank balances after a “technical error."

Between August 15 and September 22, Mastercard and VISA payments in a store were not processed by the company.

A sign in the store told shoppers that: “If you were here during this period and paid on card you will see the transaction complete and appear on your bank statement from Thursday, October 3.”

It is still unclear how widespread the card processing error might be, and Aldi have asked anyone impacted by overdraft charges because of it to contact them.

The company has advised anyone who shopped at an Aldi store between August 15 and September 22 to check their bank accounts as a precaution.

You can contact Aldi’s customer service desk on 0800 042 0800.

This article originally appeared in our sister title, The Scotsman.