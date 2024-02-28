Supermarket giant Aldi is preparing to open a brand new store in Wakefield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

Aldi, which now has more than 1,000 stores across the UK, has been looking for freehold town centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It has now exchanged on a plot on Wakefield’s City Fields and is working to open the store as soon as possible.

Aldi announced last week that it is to create 5,500 new roles across the country in 2024.

Roles available include store assistants, managers and cleaners at new stores opening this year.

Store and warehouse assistants at Aldi receive a starting salary of £12 rising to £12.95.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Our colleagues work incredibly hard and are without a doubt a huge part of our success at Aldi. We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, not just because of our unbeatable prices and British sourcing, but also our amazing colleagues.

“We are looking forward to welcoming even more colleagues up and down the country to Team Aldi during 2024 as we progress towards our goal of making affordable, quality food accessible to everyone.”