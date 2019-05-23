Aldi supplies surplus food to local charities

Normanton Food Bank and Pontefract Community Kitchen are among a number of local groups now receiving surplus food from local Ald stores, to redistribute to those most in need in the area.

The new partnerships follow on from a successful trial between the supermarket and community engagement platform, Neighbourly. 34 Aldi stores across West Yorkshire, including stores in Castleford, Pontefract, and Featherstone, have now paired up with local good causes that are collecting surplus food up to five days a week. Each store is donating perishable items such as fresh fruit and veg, long life items and baked goods.

The trial began back in January and, following its success, was rolled out across Aldi’s entire store estate.

Last year the supermarket donated two million meals to charity and expects to increase this by 50 per cent now the trial has been extended to its 827 stores.

Fritz Walleczek, managing director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We’re always looking for new and creative ways to increase the amount of food we are able to donate. This partnership is enabling us to distribute even more surplus stock, while supporting a vast range of good causes, across West Yorkshire.

“Our aim is for fresh, healthy food to be accessible for everyone, and Neighbourly are helping us to extend this commitment beyond our affordable range of fresh products.”

Steve Butterworth, Neighbourly CEO, said “We are delighted to be partnering with Aldi on this programme and to help them realise their ambition to benefit those communities local to each and every one of their stores across the UK.”