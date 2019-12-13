Aldi to donate all unsold fresh food on Christmas Eve

All 775 UK Aldi stores willagain be donating all unsold fresh food to charities this Christmas Eve, the company has said.

The scheme, which also run last year, will see each store pair with local charities and will be donating fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and fish that is leftover in stores.

Aldi UK will be donating all surplus food to local charities and organisations this festive season.

Charities and food schemes were asked to register with Aldi to be selected as a chosen charity to receive the goods.

Aldi said on their website: “We aimed to ensure as much food surplus as possible went to human consumption over Christmas and were extremely proud to work with over 500 charities, donating an amazing 495,000 meals to good causes, all in only one evening

Families and single people who are without will be able to eat over the Christmas holidays and is hoping to surpass last year’s 450,000 meals donated across 300 cities.

Fritz Walleczek, Managing Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “Our Christmas food donation scheme is something we’re really passionate about, and we’re working with Neighbourly this year to pair as many stores up as possible.

Aldi stores in Wakefield will be taking part in the scheme this festive season.

This will be the third year Aldi has run the donation scheme, beginning in 2017.

