More than 300 bikers rode down his Normanton street to help raise funds for Leeds LGI charity, at young Alfie’s request.

Alfie, who has autism, has faced so many challenges in his nine years, but his selflessness makes everyone who knows him very proud – not least his mum, Nichola.

She said: “Alfie was previously diagnosed with perthes' disease, which resulted in him needing to use a wheelchair for long distance, speech and language delay, stomach migraines and currently is getting support from physio for a separate condition with his legs.

More than 300 bikers visited Alfie at home - much to the delight of him, his family and friends!

"He had routine minor surgery in March this year, which resulted in further complications.

"Now Sunday’s event is one he can tick off his wish list!”

Bikers from groups across the country visited Alfie at home and showered him with gifts.

“Alfie had an amazing day,” Nichola said.

More than 300 bikers from across the country paid Alfie a special visit at home.

"They showed such generosity and kindness and helped raise a whopping £804.47 on the day for Leeds LGI hospitals charity.

"I can’t thank everyone enough for all of their help. Particularly Donna Exley and Alan Ogden who contacted a wonderful gentleman called Lawrence Sparks who arranged the whole event.

"Many families with small children all turned out and enjoyed the moment along with our neighbours and even strangers.”

Alfie was able to sit and ride in the side cars and bikes – and there were some superheroes also making a special appearance.

"Those dressed as mascots or characters were brilliant. I really can't thanks them all enough.

"As Alfie’s mum, I was so overwhelmed with the whole event. I feel like we gained 300 plus new family and friends over night.

"They will all forever have a place in our hearts.

"Once Alfie is well enough, we will be supporting these wonderful people back and paying visits to them all in the near future. From the event organisers to strangers who shared this with us, Alfie can’t thank you all enough.

"Your kindness and donations really do make a difference to the hospital charity and sick children from around the country.

“Alfie is now preparing for surgery in six weeks at LGI so now we are just enjoying some family time and having plenty rest ready for the next stage of his journey. “