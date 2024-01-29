News you can trust since 1852
All Aboard! Annual Pontefract Model Railway Show is hailed a roaring success

The annual Pontefract Model Railway show returned at the weekend, with crowds of hobby enthusiasts and newbies alike attending.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 29th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT

The event, organised by Normanton and Pontefract Model Railway Society, was hosted at New College in Pontefract on January 27 and 28.

With a interested crowd in attendance, visitors got to see displays of model trains in action, as well as being able to buy kits and take up the hobby.

The Annual Pontefract Model Railway Exhibition at New College returned over the past weekend (January 27 and 28)

Throughout the weekend, there were multiple displays and sets on show for attendees

Those in attendance were thrilled to see the intricate sets on display

