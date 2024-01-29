All Aboard! Annual Pontefract Model Railway Show is hailed a roaring success
The annual Pontefract Model Railway show returned at the weekend, with crowds of hobby enthusiasts and newbies alike attending.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 29th Jan 2024, 19:00 GMT
The event, organised by Normanton and Pontefract Model Railway Society, was hosted at New College in Pontefract on January 27 and 28.
With a interested crowd in attendance, visitors got to see displays of model trains in action, as well as being able to buy kits and take up the hobby.
