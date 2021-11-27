All of these Christmas events and attractions have been cancelled today in Yorkshire

Here are some of the events and places we know are cancelled so far on Saturday morning (November 27):

Mother Shipton's Cave:

Unfortunately the attraction is closed today due to an Amber Weather Warning for High Winds

Snow in YorkshireSnow has caused chaos across the region this morning, ruining planned events in Yorkshire and beyond.

Stockeld Park:

Wind speeds are now predicted to reach or exceed 70 miles per hour tomorrow, which means that it would not be safe for our guests or staff to open the site. For this reason we have taken the difficult decision to close the site entirely tomorrow, Saturday 27th November.

Castle Howard:

Having assessed the current weather on site and the updated forecast we have taken the difficult decision to close the House and Gardens today, Saturday 27th November.

Dalby Forest:

**NOTICE** Dalby Forest will be CLOSED Sat 27th Nov due to strong winds.

Garforth Christmas Market

Just a reminder sadly no christmas market today due to the weather

Thanks to everyone who visited yesterday

Fountain's Abbey:

Due to high winds the entire estate, including the deer park is CLOSED on Saturday 27 November. We are now in our winter opening hours: closed Fridays from 5 Nov to Jan 28. Closed 24 & 25 Dec.

Brimham Rocks:

Due to high winds Brimham Rocks will be closed on Saturday 27 November. During the winter months the Kiosk & Book Shop are only open at weekends.

Cannon Hall Farm:

** SORRY WE ARE CLOSED TODAY **

Due to the adverse weather conditions we have taken the decision to close Cannon Hall Farm for today (Saturday, November 27.)