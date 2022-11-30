All the dates and times you can see Santa in his grotto in Wakefield's Trinity Walk for free
Find out when your kids can see Father Christmas for free this year as his grotto returns to Wakefield’s Trinity Walk.
Families can meet the main man by the shopping centre’s bespoke grotto, made by Huddersfield’s Secret Shed Company, this December.
The grotto is located on the Gullwing Christmas zone near The Entertainer and escalators above Sainsbury’s.
All visits are free with any voluntary donations going to West Yorkshire charity Forget Me Not children’s hospice.
Youngsters visiting Santa will get a free gift while stocks last, with treats set to include either a snowball squishy, Santa lolly or sweets.
And there will be free face painting for children every Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm while Santa is there.
Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager for Trinity Walk, said: “We know our shoppers really enjoy visiting us at Christmas and how popular our free Santa’s grotto is, which is why we always want to try and improve things every year.
“So to have a completely new set of Christmas lights is really exciting.
"We liked our previous illuminations, but after a decade they were ready for a refresh and we hope people will like them.
“Offering a quality Christmas experience, like our grotto, for free is important to us – and our families – now more than ever.”
If families have any questions or children with additional needs, drop the centre a line on [email protected] and they will do their best to help.
The centre will welcome a new Santa after the previous Father Christmas ‘retired’ from the role after 10 years.
Here is when you can see Santa in his Grotto:
Thursday, December 1 from 4pm to 6pm (free after 3pm parking)
Saturday December 3 from 11am to 3pm
Sunday December 4 from 11am to 3pm (50p parking)
Thursday, December 8 from 4pm to 6pm (free after 3pm parking)
Saturday, December 10 from 11am to 3pm
Sunday, December 11 from 11am to 3pm (50p parking)
Thursday, December 15 from 4pm to 6pm (free after 3pm parking)
Saturday, December 17 from 11am to 3pm
Sunday, December 18 from 11am to 3pm (50p parking)
Tuesday, December 20 from 11am to 3pm
Wednesday, December 21 from 11am to 3pm
Thursday, December 22 from 11am to 3pm (free after 3pm parking)
Friday, December 23 from 11am to 3pm