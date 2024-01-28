News you can trust since 1852
These locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.These locations are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to alteration without further notice.
All the mobile speed cameras in use in Wakefield and the Five Towns next week

Here are the locations of every mobile speed camera in use Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford next week, starting January 29.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 10th Sep 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 14:25 GMT

They are in 30mph, 40mph and 50mph zones.

*Photos do not show the exact location of the camera.

A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and 140m West of Lister Road (40mph Signs)

1. 30mph

A645 Wakefield Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and 140m West of Lister Road (40mph Signs)

A6186 Asdale Road, Wakefield - between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road

2. 30mph

A6186 Asdale Road, Wakefield - between Kingsley Avenue & Denby Dale Road

B6273 Wakefield Road, Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road

3. 30mph

B6273 Wakefield Road, Kinsley (Statics on Site) - between Holgate Terrace and Hoyle Mill Road

A645 Pontefract Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane

4. 30mph

A645 Pontefract Road, Featherstone - between Station Lane and Houndhill Lane

