All the Wakefield Council services, parks and leisure centres that will be closed on Monday

All non-essential council services will be closed on Monday, 19 September with normal services resuming on Tuesday, September 20.

Anyone who requires urgent assistance during this time, can contact either of the 24-hour contact centres:

Customer Service Centre - 0345 8 506 506 and Social Care Direct - 0345 8 503 503.

Many local attractions and all council services will be closed on Monday as a mark of respect for Her Majesty the Queen.

Any non-urgent matters can be reported via My Account at https://myaccount.wakefield.gov.uk/

Wakefield Town Hall, County Hall and Wakefield One will all be closed along with all libraries and museums.

Pontefract Castle closes at 5pm on Sunday, September 18 and reopens at 8.30am on Tuesday, September 20.

Wakefield Museum closes at 5pm on Friday, September 16 and reopens at 9am on Tuesday.

Pontefract Museum closes at 4.30pm on Saturday and reopens at 10am on Tuesday.

Castleford Museum closes at 4pm on Saturday and reopens at 9.30am on Tuesday.

All indoor and outdoor markets will be closed on Monday and will reopen as normal on Tuesday or their next usual day.

Pugneys centre (including the toilets and boat house café) will close at 4pm on Sunday and reopen on Tuesday 20 September. The car park and park will be open as usual from 8am to 7pm on Monday.

Anglers Country Park centre (including the toilets and the Woodland Café) will close at 4pm on Sunday and reopen on Tuesday. The car park and park will open as usual on Monday.

City of Wakefield Golf Club will be closed on Monday, September 19, reopening on Tuesday.

Sun Lane Leisure Centre, Minsthorpe Leisure Centre, Aspire @ The Park, Normanton Leisure, Thornes Park Stadium and Featherstone Sports Complex will all be closed on September 19. They re-open on Tuesday at their usual times.

Wakefield and Pontefract Crematoria will be open for cremation services on Monday along with crematoria grounds and cemeteries also remaining open.

The main office at Normanton Town Hall will close at 4.30pm on Friday and will reopen on Tuesday.

Registration Services close at 12.30pm on Saturday and will reopen at 9am on Tuesday.

A service is available on Sundays and Bank Holidays for anyone who needs to make urgent burial arrangements or requires documentation to remove a body out of England.

This service is available between 9am and 10am and can be accessed by calling 0345 8 506 506.

Andrew Balchin, Chief Executive at Wakefield Council, said: “We will be closing all non-essential services next Monday as a mark of respect and to support our colleagues to join the nation as we mourn Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“All our critical services will carry on, so that we can continue to support the most vulnerable.